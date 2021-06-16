Ashes to ashes, dust to Taos? Maybe not.
In this episode of Ask a Mortician, Caitlin offers a brief, fascinating overview of writer D.H. Lawrence's tumultuous life, sad death, and the strange circumstances of his cremation and final resting place.
The eccentric life and interment mystery of D.H. Lawrence
Ashes to ashes, dust to Taos? Maybe not.
- Ask a Mortician
- Caitlin Doughty
- D.H. Lawrence
- famous deaths
