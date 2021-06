"Made it with python, Arduino and a homemade proximity sensor. A literal life saver." That's what this clever tinkerer says of his handcrafted display-switching contraption.

It sounds useful. For instance, if you're watching a Harold Lloyd movie but are rightly reluctant for anyone to find out you enjoy such garbage, you can configure it to switch to a Buster Keaton film as soon as someone enters the room, preserving the illusion that you are a person of taste.