Tucker Carlson thinks the FBI organized the Capitol riot

Tucker Carlson has always been an unpleasantly weird person, but his increasingly frequent paranoid, cognitive misfirings suggest he's suffering from deeper issues. Now he's claiming the FBI orchestrated the deadly Capitol riot to make peace-loving Qnuts look bad.

Carlson is basing his wacky, pathetic theory on the false assumption that "unindicted co-conspirators in the Capitol riot indictments means those people are government agents," explains Aaron Blake in The Washington Post, "and that this, in turn, means the FBI was involved in organizing the riot."

Tucker Carlson's latest take on the Jan. 6th attack on the capitol is that it was actually an FBI false flag pic.twitter.com/s87r1eQYSU — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 16, 2021

Here's what Carlson said on his show: