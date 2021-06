Republicans offer lots of excuses for not voting to give medals to the cops who saved their ass during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, but simply put honoring people who put their lives in the way of an angry mob looking to hang the Vice-President and Speaker of the House is too much for them.

CNN put together this wonderful video that goes one-by-one through the cowardly Q-publicans who appear to back the insurrection, more than the Capitol Police who defended our nation.