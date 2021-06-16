Watch: Coca-Cola lost $4 billion after this simple act by soccer's Cristiano Ronaldo

Carla Sinclair

Coca-Cola lost $4 billion dollars after Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the sugary drink for water in front of the press. The simple act of sliding two Coke bottles out of his line of sight, choosing water instead, happened yesterday before a Portugal vs Hungary match. Coca-Cola, whose stock plummeted 1.6% after Ronaldo chose water over Coke, took it pretty well, stating, "Everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" and everyone has their own "tastes and needs." 