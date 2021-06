About 6 years ago, someone, or some thing, posted a slew of videos to YouTube of strange images quick-cut together with a backing track of chaotic electronic beeps. The channel is called dailybleep. While there are other projects online with that name, I'm not convinced they are related. The Redditors at /rDeepIntoYouTube suggest the clips could be remnants of an alternate reality game. In any case, they certainly screw with my reality. What the hell are these things?

(Thanks, UPSO!)