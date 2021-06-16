Windows 11 unveiled

The Verge's Tom Warren covers the leak of Windows 11, which looks cleaner and simpler than the current version — see out the perspective-less new logo — but remains the same labyrinth of backwards-compatibility and technical debt under the hood:
