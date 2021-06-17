New streetwear line with art by legendary Black Panther designer Emory Douglas

From 1967 through the 1980s, Emory Douglas was the Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party, the revolutionary social justice and political organization founded in Oakland, California. Douglas was the art director, designer, and primary artist for The Black Panther Newsletter and created the iconic Black Panther flyers, handouts, and posters. (Learn more about his work in the video below.) Art historian, artist, and professor Colette Gaiter famously referred to Douglas as "the Norman Rockwell of the ghetto, concentrating on the poor and oppressed." His work is as relevant, and as necessary, right now as it was 50 years ago.

Now, Douglas has collaborated with Dutch streetwear brand Patta on a capsule collection of hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, and hats bearing his artwork.

From HighSnobiety's interview with Patta brand director Lee Stuart: