Congressman Paul Gosar was an organizer of the Capitol riot says sister

Jennifer Gosar believes her brother, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), was "absolutely" responsible for the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper yesterday she said, "I have no evidence to the contrary, and it would be at least a requirement of our congressional body, the Senate and the House, to investigate that as they have tried but the Senate has filibustered."

She also holds those who have donated to her brother responsible "for not speaking up and not putting on pressure to investigate what was a criminal act."

"I absolutely believe that … I do still believe my brother was an organizer of, or part organizer of [the insurrection], and I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different."

Jennifer Gosar has spoken out against her Qnut brother numerous times, and in April she appeared in a Fox ad along with her siblings speaking out against the lawmaker who helped fuel the Stop the Steal movement. "There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar," she said in the ad. (See both videos of Gosar, on CNN and in her Fox ad, below.)