Creepy scenes of Australian town blanketed in spider webs

Flooding in Victoria, Australia this week has driven people, and apparently spiders, out of their homes. The mass arachnid migration resulted in a blanket of webs across East Gippsland. Australia's 7News quoted University of Sydney integrative ecologist Dieter Hochuli:

"This is a surprisingly common phenomenon after floods. These are a group of spiders called sheet web spiders that spend their lives quietly catching a range of different insects from the ground layer.

"They build a web that is a little bit different to the ones we're more familiar with, like orb webs, their ones are flat and the spiders often live between two layers of webbing.

"When we get these types of very heavy rains and flooding these animals who spend their lives cryptically on the ground can't live there anymore, and do exactly what we try to do.

"They move to the higher ground (and build a new house there)."