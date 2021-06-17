"Die and go to hell, mother*****er!": Utah Assistant Attorney General's email to city council member who woke him from a nap

Darin Mano, Salt Lake City's first Asian American council member, was going door to door campaigning on Saturday when he knocked at the home of Utah Assistant Attorney General Steven Wuthrich. Apparently, Wuthrich was napping and was quite unhappy to be disturbed, so he emailed the following to his colleague:

"I will do everything in my power to see you never get elected to any office higher than dog catcher. I hate you. I hate your family. I hate your solicitors. I hate your contributors. I hate your sponsors. Kindly die and go to hell motherf—–!!!!"

Mano told NBC News that given the increase in anti-Asian crimes and and racism he felt that it was important to inform the public of the matter. Wuthrich has since apologized. From NBC News: