Enter to win a $5,000 Amazon Smart Entertainment prize package full of cool gear

The best part of any giveaway is getting something for free. It's why we instinctively enter sweepstakes or slip our name into a drawing in the first place. Usually, winning is as much the reward as the actual reward itself. But just so there's no misunderstanding, it's exponentially more fabulous if the prize you win is something you actually want. And when part of the prize is actually choosing what you win? Well, that's just nirvana.

That's why the thrill of taking down this Amazing Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway prize package is so awesome. The winner not only takes home a whole bunch of really cool Amazon and Amazon-related products, but the prize also includes a $1,000 gift card of Amazon fun money to be spent on anything Amazon offers, which we all know covers practically everything.

All you have to do is fill out the free entry form, send it in, and if your name is chosen on Oct. 13, clear some space in your home for the $5,000 tsunami of good stuff coming your way.

It starts with 5 years of free Amazon Prime membership (soon expected to include the spoils of their recent $8.5 billion purchase of MGM) as well as 5 years of access to Audible.com's library of podcasts, audiobooks, guided wellness, and Audible Originals. To help consume all that content, the winner also gets hooked up with smart home devices like an Echo Studio, an Echo Dot, and a pair of Echo Shows, a 4-pack of Fire HD 8 and Fire 7 Kids' tablets, and a really killer Toshiba 50" Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision TV with Fire TV built right in.

If that mountain of coolness doesn't satisfy your itch, you can also just pick up the perfect item that will with the included $1,000 Amazon Gift Card. And to protect it all, you also get a Ring Video Doorbell and 4 battery-powered security cameras with LED spotlights and sirens to fortify your home into Fort Knox.

While you can enter the drawing for free, you can also put your thumb on the scale a bit and give yourself extra chances to win, all by making a donation to one of our absolute favorite help organizations, The Playing For Change Foundation. This 501(c)3 non-profit group created music education programs to jumpstart positive change for kids and communities in more than 20 underprivileged areas around the globe.

So since that's a cause you'd feel good about contributing $10 to, how about we give you 100 extra entries into the giveaway drawing for your generosity? And you can keep improving your odds to win with even bigger donations to Playing for Change, including $25 (250 entries), $50 (1,000), $75 (1,500), $100 (2,500), and $150 (4,500) contributions to this fantastic charity.

To win The Amazing Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway, just get your entry (or entries) in by Oct. 10 for your shot. Good luck.

