I've been teaching myself Blender for the last couple of months but I was interested in seeing what other 3D sculpting apps were out there, so this video by Make's Caleb Kraft about getting started in digital sculpting for 3D printing was interesting. I loved the weird frog he made!
Good video introduction to digital 3D sculpting
