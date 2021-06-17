Rep. Andrew Clyde refused to shake the hand of D.C. cop who was beaten and electroshocked by protestors

You might remember House seditionist Rep. Andrew Clyde (Q-GA), the congressman who bizarrely likened the January 6 riot on the Capitol to a "normal tourist visit" but was seen in a photo that day barricading the door with a piece of furniture and panicking with a look of terror on his face. Now Clyde is back in the news, this time because Michael Fanone, a D.C. police officer who was severely beaten and electroshocked by pro-Trump terrorists and suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury from the assault, said Clyde ignored him when he offered to shake his hand.

From HuffPost:

Fanone visited Capitol Hill Wednesday in an effort to speak with those lawmakers and educate them on what he and his colleagues experienced, he told CNN's Don Lemon.

He said he ran into Clyde while he was there and tried to introduce himself in an elevator.

"I was very cordial. I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me. I asked him if he was going to shake my hand and he told me that he didn't know who know I was," he said.

"So I introduced myself. I said that I was Officer Michael Fanone, that I was a D.C. Metropolitan police officer who fought on January 6th to defend the Capitol. And as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as a heart attack after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten."

At that point, Clyde turned away from him and pulled out his cellphone, Fanone said. He said Clyde did not acknowledge him at any point and then "as soon as the elevator doors opened, he ran as quickly as he could like a coward."