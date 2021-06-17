Melania a no-show at Trump's 75th birthday event

The former disgraced Boob-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump, had "Happy Birthday" sung to him by Herschel Walker, Indiana congressman Jim Banks, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert and others at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to celebrate his 75th birthday. Seemingly, a 75th birthday would be a significant milestone, but maybe less so when those closest to you fail to attend. In Trump's case that would be Melania Trump. The former First Lady, accomplisher-of-nearly-nothing and 3rd wife likely had better things to do.

Even though ex-wife Ivana Trump revealed to People that "Donald hates his birthdays," it was a milestone year for the former president. But maybe we shouldn't be surprised that Melania wasn't in attendance because she always "keeps her own schedule and leads her own life," a source told the entertainment magazine. She did that at the start of his administration when she and son Barron remained in New York City so he could finish out the school year before they moved to Washington, D.C. And while Donald has moved to New Jersey for the summer to escape the Florida heat, "everything in life that Melania likes is in Palm Beach," according to the Trump insider.

Don Jr. was in attendance for his father's birthday song, with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Junior Trump also Tweeted Senior Trump a happy birthday, which seeing as Senior has been kicked off of Twitter, will likely never be read by him.