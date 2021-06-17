Watch an 82-year-old woman absolutely flog a Porsche GT3 RS around a Monza track

Sonja M. Heiniger is a hero. She is a grandmother who hauls ass in one of the greatest supercars ever made, a Porsche GT3 RS.

I have been told stories by folks who are far more into the world of Porsche ownership than I, that simply walking into a Porsche dealer with a lot of money will not get you this top-of-the-production-line GT3 RS. You need to own several other high-end specialty Porsches before they'll deign to sell you one of these very rare and always wait-listed sports cars.

My experience with Porsche dealers has generally revolved around them wanting money.

Mrs. Heiniger runs that Porsche hard and does not waste it.