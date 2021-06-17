Watch: Farmers discover lucky possum that was nearly sawed in two

Carla Sinclair

Farmers in Tasmania separate a sawed tree trunk and, amazingly, find a possum burrowed into one of the pieces with its grazed bum sticking out. They then try to help get the very still (probably terrified) and extremely lucky possum out of the stump, gently using a stick to lift it. The possum suddenly springs into action and runs off like its life depended on it.