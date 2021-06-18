A house filled with urine, feces, rotten meat, and dead cats gets offer frenzy at $592,500

A five-bedroom, four-bath, 3,598 sq-ft house in Colorado is listed as a "landlord's nightmare" on Redfin by the brutally honest listing agent. And that's the tame part.

The realtor's description then gets into the nitty-gritty. "You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer… But don't let that slow you down. It's not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that's full of meat and hasn't had electricity to it for over a year," it says. Followed by a warning: "So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else's protection but your own. You may not be able to endure the smell if you don't."

The description also describes the upstairs rooms as "all covered in black spray paint, vulgarities, and other substances which are no longer identifiable. The basement is amazing – or at least it will be once all the debris is cleared out, the floor coverings are replaced, and the obscenities are painted over."

But the worse part is what the agent says in her video (below). "There was human and animal feces left in the living room to greet you as you walk in," she says. "It's my understanding she had cats. But tragically, when she moved out, she left two of them in the bathroom. It appears they have been there for quite some time."

The biggest shocker of all is that this "little slice of hell," as she calls it on Redfin, is going for $592,500 and has received at least "16 written cash offers in the first 24 hours of the house being on the market."

From HuffPost:

"I list vacant houses all the time. I have not seen this kind of hysteria, even in this market," she explained to the ABC affiliate. "I've gotten about 89 text messages since we've gotten to the house this afternoon." She explained to the outlet that the housing market in Colorado is red-hot. There's vastly fewer listings than usual and most houses are selling as-is. "People aren't asking for anything," she said in regards to closing costs or major fixes.

Uh, I guess "major fix" is one way to put it.

Via HuffPost