Ben Shapiro calls for crime to be banned

Punditry about pundits is about the worst thing on the internet, but I didn't believe this tweet from Ben Shapiro was real and feel that it's worth a post. It reminds me of his famous "just sell homes inundated by rising sea levels" remark ("Who to, Ben, Aquaman?") in that it suggests a personal reality that only fleetingly matches the consensus.

Granted, he is the "cool kids' philosopher" as the New York Times' puts it, so perhaps he is just arguing that crime is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics.