Connecticut lawmakers legalize marijuana

Rob Beschizza
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Possession of marijuana will be legal in Connecticut beginning July 1, with retail sales to follow next year. State Senates voted 16 to 11 Thursday to approve recreational weed; Gov. Ned Lamont has already promised to sign the bill.

"The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and Brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety. That's why I introduced a bill and worked hard with our partners in the legislature and other stakeholders to create a comprehensive framework for a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity," Lamont said in a statement. "I look forward to signing the bill and moving beyond this terrible period of incarceration and injustice."