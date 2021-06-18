LEGO Central Perk, if you liked Friends

The LEGO Central Perk LEGO set may be the first one with minifigs I want to disfigure.

LEGO felt the need to give us this reproduction of a set made popular by a TV show people either loved or hated. I guess someone at LEGO loved the show.

I have pal after pal that thinks Friends is an important cultural milestone for Generation X. I never found anything about it interesting, beyond the Mad About You tie-ins. I was always waiting for an Alien to burst from Paul Reiser's chest but that is another thing and another LEGO set.

MURRAY THE DOG WAS A GOD.

The Central Perk set is a pretty accurate reproduction tho, which means I'll get bored and put it away after the opening credits.

LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces) via Amazon