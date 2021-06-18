MyPillow Guy storms out of Jordan Klepper interview: "You guys are horrible!"

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper ventured into the MyPillow Guy's "free speech" rally in Wisconsin to interview the sparse, delusional crowd who still believe Trump will become King in August. The Q&As with these folks were fascinating, as always, and worth the watch. But as a bonus, Keppler also got some time with Mike Lindell himself, and although things seemed to be going in a civil manner at first, a triggered Lindell suddenly lost his stuffing and said, "You guys are horrible!" before storming off.

After Lindell, who greeted Klepper with a smile and firm handshake, said he "absolutely" believed Trump would return to the White House as president in August, Klepper said, "This is the crime of the century you're describing, and they came to the MyPillow guy."

To which Lindell, no longer smiling, but still in the game, proudly replied, " … They came to me on January 9th… nobody talked about machines. We talked about dead people, non residents, all the other stuff. I call it the organic fraud."

"Is this helping, Mike?" Klepper asked, meaning the rally. "Ginning all this up? … It's perpetuating anger, fear, and attacking our democracy."

"No, no, no…!" Lindell interjected, realizing by now that Klepper and he weren't actually having a good time. After more back and forth, including a Lindell rant about his "free speech" getting cancelled by "people like you guys," the trigger moment happened when Klepper said, "So there's a plan. It's like watching that Bigfoot show. They don't find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it's going to happen."

"I like that," Lindell said with a chuckle. "Thank you," Klepper said.

And then Lindell's mood instantly darkened. "You guys are horrible!" he said before running off to redder pastures.

(The Lindell interview starts at 4:07, although if you have time, the entire 7 minutes is worth the watch.)