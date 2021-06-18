Cockatoo immediately regrets finding Schrödinger's cat is alive

Well, I guess we know that the cat is indeed in the box.
Just in case:
Well, I guess we know that the cat is indeed in the box.
Just in case:
This stunning footage was captured by Colin Hogg, a Geophysics Fieldwork Technician at the Geophysics Section of Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, over Lough Ennell in Co. Westmeath in the Republic of Ireland. Apparently, it's a thing that starlings are known to do. As NPR explained in 2017: A few years ago, George F. Young… READ THE REST
From CBC in 2015: A living musical exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will set 70 zebra finches loose in an aviary, and the only perches are the strings of 14 electric guitars and bass guitars. When the birds land, they create music that's played through amplifiers stationed around the aviary. French artist Céleste… READ THE REST
Wells Fargo analyst William Warmington Jr has upgraded shares in Equifax to "outperform," predicting that the company will bounce back from the 30% haircut its market cap took when it was revealed that the firm committed the worst commercial data-crime in world history and then twiddled its thumbs for a couple of months before telling… READ THE REST
Everybody loves the plan. Well…in theory, that is. You pile the whole family into the car, including your favorite pooch, and you hit the road on an adventure. But by the time your fun is done, the backseat ends up looking like it's now your dog's new home. Covered in hair, dirt, and ugly scratches,… READ THE REST
The best part of any giveaway is getting something for free. It's why we instinctively enter sweepstakes or slip our name into a drawing in the first place. Usually, winning is as much the reward as the actual reward itself. But just so there's no misunderstanding, it's exponentially more fabulous if the prize you win… READ THE REST
While the world is finally emerging from its year-long COVID slumber, it's only emerging gradually. Even though more people are venturing outside and making short trips here and there, many are still a bit reluctant to travel too far from home. And sometimes, decisions like staying away from Indonesia make a whole lot of sense.… READ THE REST