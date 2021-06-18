St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protestors plead guilty to reduced charges and vow to do it again

Patricia and Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to harassment and assault charges stemming from their infamously hysterical meltdown when protestors neared their famously tasteless St. Louis mansion. But the charges were reduced to minor misdemeanors, allowing them to continue to own firearms and practice law.

The McCloskeys pointed guns at marchers who strayed close to their property during last year's George Floyd protests, earning instant fame and, at first, more serious charges: they were indicted by a grand jury in October with unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, both felonies.

But after becoming conservative media stars and launching political careers on the back of the incident, they'll now lose only $2700 in fines and the two guns they pointed at protestors. Mark McCloskey emerged from the courthouse boasting that he'd do it again. Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has already said he would pardon the McCloskeys irrespective of what they are convicted of.