Gaming company Wizards of the Coast has been expanding the universe of Magic: The Gathering with special "Secret Lair" drops — limited edition expansion packs that transform non-Magic IP into playable cards. They've done Bob Ross, they've one The Walking Dead, and now, they're going fall 80s-style with Stranger Things.

Eleven and the crew from Stranger Things are coming to Magic: The Gathering later this year in a Secret Lair drop! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/rPiTbn2rvR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

There's no official release date yet, other than "soon." But presumably the Upside Down will have some effect on your land mana.