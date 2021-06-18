The Farting Frenchies card game is as silly as it sounds. It's also hilarious and fun

If you're a highly cultured, ultra-evolved lord or lady of high standing, this might be a topic you're going to want to avoid. We're about to talk about a game that focuses on dog flatulence. If that's a matter that instinctively makes you clutch your pearls and gasp in horror, we understand. Farting Frenchies: A Card Game is probably not a game for you.

Now that we've got all the stick-in-the-muds out of the way, we want the rest of you to consider playing a super-fun card game that is about, yes, farting French bulldogs. But beyond the obvious jokes and giggles, Farting Frenchies: A Card Game is the next evolution in the age of wryly smart, wickedly funny 21st-century card games like Exploding Kittens or Cards Against Humanity.

Nearly 1,300 backers on Kickstarter got a serious kick out of this fun, fast-paced game that is quick to learn, very family-friendly, only takes 15 to 25 minutes to play — and is guaranteed to produce roughly 1,000 times the laughs of a game of chess or Pinochle.

The objective is simple: whoever has the most pooches at the end wins. Of course, getting to that point happens in a lot of different ways. Each player starts with a card for one of these cute Frenchies, from Little Stinker and the Gas Geezer to Luke Fartwalker. By feeding your dog culinary horror cards like a midnight burrito, old fish, or a half-eaten anchovy pizza, your dog builds up gas — and the farting begins.

Meanwhile, opponents will play pleasant smells like a bouquet of flowers or a French vanilla candle to dispel the foul stench of your canine. But you want to keep the farting going — and with the more gas-passing you do, the more odorous dogs you amass, and you might even dognap a Frenchie owned by your opponent. When the end card is drawn, the player with the biggest Farty Dog Army stinks out their friends and wins. Sounds fun, huh?

Farting Frenchies is great for kids 7 and older and for games with 2 to 4 players, although with enough cards, you can actually accommodate games for up to 8 people or even more.

The Farting Frenchies: A Card Game package gets you underway with a huge 83-card deck with everything you and your family or friends need to start playing. It's also currently on sale at a price that will feel like you're stealing Amazon's Frenchies, now down to just $19.99.

