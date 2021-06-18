Time echo special effect on a vulture

Enjoy this mesmerizing video of a single vulture processed with After Effects' "time echo" filter by Jesse Rockwell. There was a time I might have shared this on social media as "VULTURES CONTROLLED BY 5G" but times, sadly, have changed.
