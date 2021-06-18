When teenager Isaac Johnson says "I have the biggest mouth in the world," he isn't kidding. It's so big, he can squeeze the base of a 2-liter A&W bottle into it. Stretched open to a vertical 4-inches (10.175 cm to be exact), he's reclaimed the title of the Guinness World Record's largest gape after winning it in 2019 with the same measurement, then losing it last year when his mouth seemed to shrink, measuring at "only" 3.75 inches (9.52 cm). Check out this video if you want to see what it also looks like to slide four stacked hamburgers into a mouth – and most interesting of all, to see the mouth open without anything in it at all.
Watch: This teen's "biggest mouth in the world" can fit a 2-liter bottle of soda in it
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- big mouths
- Guinness World Records
The world's largest rabbit has been kidnapped
According to BBC News [via BBS], a continental or Flemish giant rabbit measuring 4 feet and 2 inches went missing from his home in Worcestershire last weekend. The rabbit, known as Darius, was named "world's longest rabbit" by the Guinness Book of Records in 2010. His owner, Annette Edwards, said it was a "very sad… READ THE REST
Michael Andretti drives a winning car and the crowd eats it up (literally!)
A casino in Washington state owned by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe celebrated the opening of a car garage by racing two delicious-looking cars, and set two Guinness World Records for fastest edible vehicles in the process. The replica Formula One cars were each 91% cake (12 layers). Michael Andretti drove the winning (white) car, which… READ THE REST
Watch: Cat breaks the Guinness world record for doing 26 tricks in 1 minute
Alexis, an 8-year-old cat in Austria, just broke the Guinness world record for doing the most tricks (26) in one minute. Cued by her human, Anika Moritz, these tricks include touching her nose with her left paw, crossing her paws while sitting, giving a high five, and high ten, ringing a bell, pulling a string… READ THE REST
This dog hammock is the perfect blend of comfort for your dog and protection for your car
Everybody loves the plan. Well…in theory, that is. You pile the whole family into the car, including your favorite pooch, and you hit the road on an adventure. But by the time your fun is done, the backseat ends up looking like it's now your dog's new home. Covered in hair, dirt, and ugly scratches,… READ THE REST
Enter to win a $5,000 Amazon Smart Entertainment prize package full of cool gear
The best part of any giveaway is getting something for free. It's why we instinctively enter sweepstakes or slip our name into a drawing in the first place. Usually, winning is as much the reward as the actual reward itself. But just so there's no misunderstanding, it's exponentially more fabulous if the prize you win… READ THE REST
Get a lifetime of Rosetta Stone, access to exclusive cheap flights, and more travel hacks for under $160
While the world is finally emerging from its year-long COVID slumber, it's only emerging gradually. Even though more people are venturing outside and making short trips here and there, many are still a bit reluctant to travel too far from home. And sometimes, decisions like staying away from Indonesia make a whole lot of sense.… READ THE REST