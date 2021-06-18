Watch: This teen's "biggest mouth in the world" can fit a 2-liter bottle of soda in it

When teenager Isaac Johnson says "I have the biggest mouth in the world," he isn't kidding. It's so big, he can squeeze the base of a 2-liter A&W bottle into it. Stretched open to a vertical 4-inches (10.175 cm to be exact), he's reclaimed the title of the Guinness World Record's largest gape after winning it in 2019 with the same measurement, then losing it last year when his mouth seemed to shrink, measuring at "only" 3.75 inches (9.52 cm). Check out this video if you want to see what it also looks like to slide four stacked hamburgers into a mouth – and most interesting of all, to see the mouth open without anything in it at all.