Watch Tucker Carlson self-own yet again

Frequent self-owner Tucker Carlson did it again. This time, he talked about how cowardly Simon & Schuster was for canceling books by Josh Hawley, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Candace Owens. He then told viewers to check out his new book being published by… you guessed it, Simon & Schuster.

Here's what he said:

In January, Simon & Schuster, the gargantuan publishing house canceled a book by a senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, because a mob of democratic activists told them to. It was the first time they've done something like this. They did the same thing to Milo Yiannopoulos. Several years before, they neglected to take a second book from best-selling author Candace Owens because they didn't like her politics. Simon & Schuster did that. It's all in a new book that I have just written, coming out in August published by Simon and Schuster, which you might want to check out.