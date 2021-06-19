A chilling scene on Mooney Road in Pittsburgh

My friend took this photo today and told me the tragic backstory behind these creepy costumed-mannequins and memorial. This photo was taken on a twisty, one-way street called Mooney Road, in Pittsburgh. The woods in the background were once a popular place for kids to ride their ATVs around, until multiple teens died while doing so. The hills there are far too steep and rough for ATV riding, and the people who died had their ATVs flip on top of them. My friend tells me that many people feel that the area is haunted now. The zombies were put up as a warning sign, to keep teens from doing more dangerous things in the woods. The memorial in juxtaposition with the warning zombies gives me the chills.