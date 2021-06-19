Amazon can't beat the prices on these killer portable monitors

There's only so much squinting you can do at a tiny smartphone screen before you start wondering why we ever thought it was a good idea to build devices so small in the first place. Sure, portability is a plus, but when you're trying to watch videos on your phone, that itty-bitty baby screen won't cut it. Not even close.

That's why interest in portable screens, like this cool selection of UPerfect monitors, has been taking off. Thankfully, this assortment includes three screens, all available now at lower than Amazon prices.

For those just looking for a solid, reliable way to study, watch videos, or play games, the UPerfect 15.6" Portable HDR+FHD Monitor checks a lot of boxes. With a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon reviewers, this screen will make you wonder why you've been staring at that phone screen so long. Centered around FHD 1920×1080 resolution visuals with awesome color reproduction for quality images, this screen brings zero distortion, built-in 360-degree speakers for stellar sound, and a gorgeous picture. It also sports Type-C, Mini DP, OTG, and USB ports to connect all your favorite devices easily.

While 1080p is great, 4K is even better, so this UPerfect 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor can have you ready for all the technologies that come next. In addition to its stunning 4K IPS panel, this monitor can do it all, serving 3-in-1 duty to either duplicate your device screen, extend it, or just become an autonomous second screen for presentation, gameplay, or anything you want. It also packs a 178-degree viewing angle, which allows almost anyone clustered around to get a good eye-full of the screen from virtually any viewing position.

Sometimes it isn't about the quality of your screen, but whether you've got the power to keep it on. The UPerfect Battery Portable Monitor understands that. This screen not only serves up a glorious Full HD image on its 15.6" IPS panel, but it also comes with a built-in 10,800mAh polymer battery to power it, delivering up to 7 hours of use on a single charge. The battery can also be used as a power bank to charge mobile phones and other devices.

Prices subject to change.