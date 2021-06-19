Box fans for cooling my gaming PC case

I got this set of 3 cheap, quiet 120mm box fans to help cool my gaming PC.

My gaming PC did well enough with a last generation GPU but the current gen was thermally throttling it self a bit. I run a really nice case, but it only came with two fans. One to pull air in the bottom front, and one to push air out the top rear.

These fans take 3 or 4 pin plugs. I am using the 3pin to plug into a 4pin on the motherboard direct, and can see them show up, and read their speeds. More air is leaving the box, and I've seen temps come down some.

The fan does not have an arrow showing you the direction of flow. The sticker on the center of the fan indicates air blowing out that side.

Victory for the box fan.

Check and make sure you can use a 120mm fan, its a pretty common size but there are others!

