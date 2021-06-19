There is weird and profound cultural insight to glean from the zeitgeist trend of "covering popular songs in the style of other popular bands covering that song in the style of their own songs." But then something like this comes along and it's just too delightful to care.
Listen to "All The Small Things" in the style of a Rick Astley-esque 80s synth pop song
