A lot of folks want Jeff Bezos to stay in space

Seems billionaires with enough cash to end global warming are having a harder and harder time just being themselves and enjoying some quality time with family.
Jeff Bezos wanted to spend a mere 11 minutes in space with his brother Mark, and over 40k people have signed petitions demanding he stay there, in space.
More than 23,000 people have signed one Change.org petition titled: "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth."
"Billionaire's should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there," the petition's description said.
Some signatories gave a reason for signing the petition, which included comments such as "being let back into Earth is a privilege – not a right," and "Earth don't want people like Jeff, Bill [Gates], Elon [Musk] and other such billionaires."
Another petition, called "Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth," has accumulated more than 18,000 signatures and is quickly increasing.
Jose Ortiz, who set up the petition, said in the description that Bezos is "an evil overlord hellbent on global domination."