Californians: get your digital COVID-19 vaccine record

California is offering a digital version of the paper COVID-19 vaccination card, to help combat counterfeits and to simply make it easier for folks to check before admitting you to that indoor hot yoga session.
I filled in my info and had a new QR code and certificate within 2 hours.
Residents aren't required to obtain the electronic records, officials stressed, and there are no settings where the state mandates residents provide proof of vaccination as the sole option for entry.
But in the wake of California's economic reopening, it's possible individual businesses or venues — or even county-level health officers — might opt to impose vaccine verification in certain cases, making a digital option all the more attractive.