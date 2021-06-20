Check out this 1987 Ringling Bros. instructional video on how to be a clown

Check out this 1987 Ringling Bros. instructional video about how to be a clown. The 1-hour, 20-minute video includes some pretty great tricks of the trade such as how to juggle, how to apply clown makeup, how to make balloon animals, and more, all done in the specific Ringling Bros. style of clowning.

The Ringling style of clowning was rooted in an American clowning style that utilized broad, slapstick humor, unlike the European style of clowning which was more subtle. The person who posted the video on YouTube was in the film when they were a kid.

From the video description: