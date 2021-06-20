In this Ari Melber interview on MSNBC, Community show runner and Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon talks about his shows, his creative process, working with Kanye, and more.
Dan Harmon talks about "Community," "Rick and Morty," and working with Kanye West
