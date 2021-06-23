Check out this fun list of the hottest summer songs (and their videos) since 1975

Every summer has its hottest pop hit, or its number one "song of the summer," as Insider puts it. And as we step into summer 2021 without yet knowing what this year's top tune will be, Insider has referred to Billboard's charts to compile a nostalgic list of history's number one summer songs from 1975-2020. I've given a sample list below, but check out the entire list here.

1975 – Elton John / "Don't Go Breaking My Heart":

1986 – Madonna / "Papa Don't Preach":

1995 – TLC / "Waterfalls":

2003 – Beyoncé / "Crazy in Love":

2013 – Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell / "Blurred Lines"

2020: DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch / "Rockstar"