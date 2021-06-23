Jamal Khashoggi's Saudi kill team received paramilitary training from a U.S. security firm

The New York Times confirmed that the team that carried out the well-planned murder and dismemberment of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training from a private security company called the Tier 1 Group, which is owned by New York private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. The confirms earlier suspicions raised in The Washington Post about Tier 1's role in training Khashoggi's killers.

Cerberus advertises itself as a "global leader in alternative investing." Former Vice President Dan Quayle is Chairman of Cerberus Global Investments and a member of Cerberus's senior leadership team.

From The New York Times: