John McAfee software pioneer who reneged on his promise to eat his penis on natioanal TV, found dead in his Spanish prison cell

Mark Frauenfelder

John McAfee, the controversial software security specialist who later became notorious for shilling dubious cryptocurrencies and being a person of interest in the murder of his neighbor in Belize, died in a Spanish prison cell. He was 75 and about to be extradited to the United States on tax evasion charges.

In 2017 McAfee tweeted that if Bitcoin's price didn't hit $500,000 by 2020 "I will eat my dick on national television." He upped the stakes by changing his dick-eating price to $1,000,000. He repeated his promise many times on social media. When Bitcoin did hit the target price he tweeted his promise was a "ruse to onboard new users."

RIP, you dick.