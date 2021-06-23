Keep'em scared: Citizen app mistakenly turns a training tweet into an airplane disaster

Jason Weisberger

Nearly 60,000 Angeleños were informed by Citizen that an airplane had crashed at LAX. Happily for folks worried about an airplane smashing into a terminal, Citizen had disregarded the 'Only a drill' portion of LAX's warning.

ABC7:

A false alarm created a major scare for more than 60,000 users of the Citizen app on Saturday when an alert was sent warning of a plane crash at Los Angeles International Airport.

It turns out the app had mistaken an airport drill for a real disaster and sent "Nearby Incident! Unoccupied Airplane crashed into Terminal at Los Angeles."

Whenever I am feeling too good about humanity, the Citizen app messages me that a neighbor is being stabbed.