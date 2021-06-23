Keep'em scared: Citizen app mistakenly turns a training tweet into an airplane disaster

Nearly 60,000 Angeleños were informed by Citizen that an airplane had crashed at LAX. Happily for folks worried about an airplane smashing into a terminal, Citizen had disregarded the 'Only a drill' portion of LAX's warning.

ABC7:

A false alarm created a major scare for more than 60,000 users of the Citizen app on Saturday when an alert was sent warning of a plane crash at Los Angeles International Airport. It turns out the app had mistaken an airport drill for a real disaster and sent "Nearby Incident! Unoccupied Airplane crashed into Terminal at Los Angeles."

Whenever I am feeling too good about humanity, the Citizen app messages me that a neighbor is being stabbed.