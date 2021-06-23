The Beginning Japanese Kanji Language Practice Pad looks like a daily calendar. On each tear-off page is a different Japanese kanji character, along with its definition, pronunciation, sample use, stroke order, and space to practice writing it. I use it to supplement my daily WaniKani practice.
Learn Kanji, one character a day, with this daily practice pad
- japanese
- language
- learning
