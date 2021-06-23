Limited edition of legendary leather jacket from Akira

Funimation is to sell a limited edition of the red leather jacket worn by Kaneda in the anime classic Akira. There'll be only 300 of the officially-licensed, Italian-made items and they'll be $450 each. You'll have to paint your own gang emblem on it, though: Funimation presumably don't want to incur the Capsules' wrath by selling their colors off the shelf.

Staying true to the manga's original design (no capsule emblem) while leaning into the movie's style, this genuine leather jacket has a high-quality lining and functional clasps.

These authentic details will transport you to Neo Tokyo with meticulously crafted design and luxurious comfort.