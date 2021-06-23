Lovely 'toaster tank' 1972 BMW R75/5

This Black-mit-White BMW R75/5 is a good looking example of the much sought after 'toaster tank.'

Smaller fuel tanks with chrome side panels were apparently not very popular when this aircooled wonder bike was sold new, with folks removing the 'toaster' looking add-ons. I do not know when the chrome panels became popular again, but there is a large contingent of BMW riders/owners, or "AirHeads," who just gotta have'em.

Chances are someone will buy this, turn it into a cafe racer or scrambler, and sell the tank panels off on eBay!

Bring A Trailer:

This 1972 BMW R75/5 is powered by a 749cc opposed twin paired with a four-speed transmission and finished in black with white pinstripes. Equipment includes shaft drive, chrome fuel tank panels and side covers, a steering damper, a kickstarter, and a center stand. The bike was acquired by the selling dealer in October 2020, reportedly following longterm storage by its previous owner. Service in January 2021 consisted of carburetor rebuilds, fluid changes, and a valve adjustment as well as replacement of the tires, battery, mufflers, and seat. This R75/5 is offered at no reserve in Louisiana with a tool kit, a January 2021 service invoice, and a clean Georgia title.

