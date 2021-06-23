New law requires Florida universities to survey students about their political views to promote "intellectual diversity"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that requires state colleges and universities to survey students, faculty, and staff at Florida colleges and universities to register their political views with the state, reports Raw Story. From the article:

"It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you'd be exposed to a lot of different ideas," DeSantis said, justifying the legislation. "Unfortunately, now the norm is, these are more intellectually repressive environments. You have orthodoxies that are promoted, and other viewpoints are shunned or even suppressed." DeSantis didn't offer any specific examples of that repression but instead claimed he "knows a lot of parents" who are worried their children will be "indoctrinated" with ideas they don't support, and a pair of state legislators complained that Florida colleges and universities had become "socialism factories."

DeSantis is apparently hellbent on destroying the value of a Florida college education. But no matter, it's precisely the kind of move that will convince the GOP to nominate him as their presidential candidate.

[image: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Ron DeSantis, CC BY-SA 2.0]