Texas governor Greg Abbott vetoes dog abuse law despite both parties supporting it

Govenor Greg Abbott has vetoed a law that hardened Texas laws against dog abuse, a move that suprised lawmakers from both parties who had passed the bill overwhelmingly in both the state Senate and House. Abbott said that the law, which bans using heavy outdoor chains and other restraints that frequently injure dogs, was unnecessary and the fines excessive.
"I have to hand it to the governor. 'Anti-voting rights, pro-animal cruelty' is a bold re-election message," tweeted Julián Castro, a former Democratic presidential candidate, who included animal rights in his policy platform, and former mayor of San Antonio.