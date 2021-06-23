These Raspberry Pi and Arduino courses can pave the way to your robot-building future

You don't have to be Tony Stark to have a whole lot of fun conceiving and building electronic gadgets and doohickeys. Tony knew enough not to give the Vision active reproductive parts — and we're sure you'll show just as much restraint as you start cobbling together a whole bunch of nifty little coding and robotics projects of your own.

Even if your experience with robots and electrics doesn't extend beyond looking for R2-D2's On button, the training in The 2021 Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle can make it all a little more relatable.

This package features five courses designed for novice programmers and creators to get a feel for some of the main components of DIY electronics and use that knowledge to start piecing together their own robotic and IoT constructs.

The instruction begins with a pair of introductory courses, Raspberry Pi For Beginners and Arduino for Beginners. The first course examines all the powers of the surprisingly resourceful Raspberry Pi single-board microcomputer. This training opens the door to Python programming as it helps first-time users understand exactly what the Pi can be employed to do, with a handful of starter projects like building your own surveillance and alarm system to actually create a working server with the Pi.

The Arduino course rounds out this Electronics 101 overview, giving users a sense of what they can build from the vast wealth of Arduino circuits, boards, controllers, and other multifunctional components. Coupled together, students can then take the knowledge from both courses into a practice lab for creating up to 20 different projects en route to the main Arduino project that brings it all together.

After furthering that exploration with Arduino OOP (Object Oriented Programming) training, the coursework takes a sharp turn into the beginnings of a career as a robot builder. Things kick off with ROS2 for Beginners, which unpacks the Robot Operating System (ROS) assembling of apps used to bring robots to life. Finally Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer and Migrate Your ROS Projects gets into the differences between ROS1 and ROS2, as well as how to move a robotics project between the two frameworks.

The 2021 Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle features almost $1,000 of important learning, but right now, it's available for about $4 per course at just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.