Watch the primary challenger to Buffalo's mayor make the most heartwarming call: "Mommy, I won!!"

When you beat a four-term Democratic mayor as a progressive challenger in a primary race, who's the first person you're going to call? Your mom, of course! At least if you're 38-year-old India Walton, who called her mother outside a nightclub at night after she heard she had clobbered Mayor Byron Brown by 7 percentage points.

"Mommy! I won!" she screams. "Mommy, I'm the mayor of Buffalo! Well, not until January, but, yeah." She soon realizes with a chuckle that she's got an audience of onlookers clapping and saying "That's fantastic!" Her joyful excitement, caught on video, is infectious and worth watching more than once.

Video @TheBuffaloNews



India Walton leaves Poize Nightclub on Niagara Street to call her mom telling her she won mayoral democratic primary in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/tVNsy2mDe2 — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 23, 2021

Via The New York Times