Watch the primary challenger to Buffalo's mayor make the most heartwarming call: "Mommy, I won!!"

Carla Sinclair

When you beat a four-term Democratic mayor as a progressive challenger in a primary race, who's the first person you're going to call? Your mom, of course! At least if you're 38-year-old India Walton, who called her mother outside a nightclub at night after she heard she had clobbered Mayor Byron Brown by 7 percentage points.

"Mommy! I won!" she screams. "Mommy, I'm the mayor of Buffalo! Well, not until January, but, yeah." She soon realizes with a chuckle that she's got an audience of onlookers clapping and saying "That's fantastic!" Her joyful excitement, caught on video, is infectious and worth watching more than once.

Via The New York Times