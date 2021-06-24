51 people unaccounted for after apartment block collapse in Miami

One death was confirmed and 51 people are unaccounted for after an apartment block in Miami partially collapsed Thursday morning. A thunderstorm is hampering rescue efforts, official say, and Florida's governor warned news media to "brace for some bad news."
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said that 55 units collapsed. Photos and videos of the scene show a building complex reduced to rubbe, with one side of an adjoining tower shorn of its walls.
"A massive search and rescue is underway, and we know we are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday morning. Rescuers helped a boy from the debris alive, a witness said, and video showed responders helping others leave the standing portions of the building, sometimes using a bucket atop a fire truck's ladder. Jadallah did not speak about the conditions of the two people he said were pulled from the rubble.