51 people unaccounted for after apartment block collapse in Miami

One death was confirmed and 51 people are unaccounted for after an apartment block in Miami partially collapsed Thursday morning. A thunderstorm is hampering rescue efforts, official say, and Florida's governor warned news media to "brace for some bad news."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said that 55 units collapsed. Photos and videos of the scene show a building complex reduced to rubbe, with one side of an adjoining tower shorn of its walls.