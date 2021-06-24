The Night Watch, a colossal painting by the Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn, was even larger before extensive material was cropped from it. Researchers working with the Dutch national museum and art gallery used artificial intelligence to recreate the missing material. The work accomplished is not mere texture and shadow at the margins of an already dark composition, but whole figures regenerated in van Rijn's style.
AI used to recreate missing edges of Rembrandt's Night Watch
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Venture capitalists launch Future, an "optimistic" tech site
Future is a new online magazine from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz offering "optimistic" coverage of tech to counter everyone else's growing discomfort with it. Here's Sonal Chokshi, Editor in Chief: We are pro-tech, pro-future, pro-change. But we are also "informed optimists", not freewheeling futurists making predictions without any skin in the game. So even… READ THE REST
Crooks collared for using FBI's fake encrypted messaging platform learn the dangers of proprietary software
For years, people involved in organized crime have been using ANOM, a messaging platform boasting total secrecy for whatever you might be doing with it. Unfortunately for them, ANOM was created by the FBI, and 800 of them just got collared. Drugs, weapons, luxury vehicles and cash were also seized in the operation, which was… READ THE REST
Staring at our own faces on Zoom has created a bumper year for cosmetic surgeons
The pandemic resulted in many of having to look at our own faces for hours in teleconferencing meetings, and the resulting dissatisfaction is sending us in droves to cosmetic surgeons. Many cosmetic surgeons had expected the pandemic to hammer business. Instead the industry is enjoying a Zoom-boom. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive… READ THE REST
This roll-up travel bag was called the "greatest suitcase of all time," and it's just $35
With a world full of travel options starting to reopen as we speak, is it still really worth it to tote around a big, bulky suitcase or carry-on bag for getting all of your important stuff from Point A to Point B? Especially if there's an option that might just serve you better? Of course,… READ THE REST
These Raspberry Pi and Arduino courses can pave the way to your robot-building future
You don't have to be Tony Stark to have a whole lot of fun conceiving and building electronic gadgets and doohickeys. Tony knew enough not to give the Vision active reproductive parts — and we're sure you'll show just as much restraint as you start cobbling together a whole bunch of nifty little coding and… READ THE REST
Save $50 on the Hermosa Electric Longboard, one of the most affordable options around
Des Moines, Iowa just welcomed a store dedicated in no small part to consumers of the electric skateboard phenomenon. It's one thing when a shop focused on the hobby intricacies of motorized, hyper-efficient electric skateboards pops up in Santa Monica or New York. But when the interest has risen to necessitate a storefront smack in… READ THE REST