AI used to recreate missing edges of Rembrandt's Night Watch

Rob Beschizza

The Night Watch, a colossal painting by the Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn, was even larger before extensive material was cropped from it. Researchers working with the Dutch national museum and art gallery used artificial intelligence to recreate the missing material. The work accomplished is not mere texture and shadow at the margins of an already dark composition, but whole figures regenerated in van Rijn's style.